Bench warrant issued for woman who attempted to cause serious harm to Tinder date

Eoin Reynolds

A bench warrant has been issued for a woman after she did not arrive in court on Wednesday for a sentencing hearing having pleaded guilty to attempting to cause serious harm to a man she allegedly met on Tinder.

Inita Romanovska was due before the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday morning, but her lawyer Michael Bowman SC said she had not arrived and was not contactable by phone.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon issued a bench warrant and postponed the sentencing hearing.

Last February, the 36-year-old pleaded guilty to intentionally attempting to cause serious harm to Stephen O'Flaherty at an apartment complex at Henry St, Limerick on March 11th, 2020.

Romanovska, with an address at Cahercalla, Kilrush Road, Ennis, Co Clare, was originally charged with attempting to murder Mr O'Flaherty.

At a District Court hearing, where the accused was originally charged, the court heard Romanovska met the injured party on Tinder and while they had been on a number of dates, they were not in a relationship.