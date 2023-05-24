Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 17:54

Bench warrant issued for woman who attempted to cause serious harm to Tinder date

Inita Romanovska had previously pleaded guilty to attempting to cause serious harm to a man she allegedly met on Tinder
Bench warrant issued for woman who attempted to cause serious harm to Tinder date

Eoin Reynolds

A bench warrant has been issued for a woman after she did not arrive in court on Wednesday for a sentencing hearing having pleaded guilty to attempting to cause serious harm to a man she allegedly met on Tinder.

Inita Romanovska was due before the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday morning, but her lawyer Michael Bowman SC said she had not arrived and was not contactable by phone.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon issued a bench warrant and postponed the sentencing hearing.

Last February, the 36-year-old pleaded guilty to intentionally attempting to cause serious harm to Stephen O'Flaherty at an apartment complex at Henry St, Limerick on March 11th, 2020.

Romanovska, with an address at Cahercalla, Kilrush Road, Ennis, Co Clare, was originally charged with attempting to murder Mr O'Flaherty.

At a District Court hearing, where the accused was originally charged, the court heard Romanovska met the injured party on Tinder and while they had been on a number of dates, they were not in a relationship.

More in this section

Former Dublin Bus driver jailed for sexual abuse of five girls Former Dublin Bus driver jailed for sexual abuse of five girls
Pro-choice campaigners warn of fresh protests if abortion law reforms delayed Pro-choice campaigners warn of fresh protests if abortion law reforms delayed
Mother accused of attempted murder of daughter awaiting bed at Central Mental Hospital Mother accused of attempted murder of daughter awaiting bed at Central Mental Hospital
courttinderbench warrantsentencing hearing
Christian Brothers risk default judgment unless they attend damages proceedings

Christian Brothers risk default judgment unless they attend damages proceedings

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more