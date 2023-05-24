Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 13:06

Leaving Cert students will receive exam results on August 25th

It is likely that CAO offers for students applying for college courses will issue several days later
Leaving Cert students will receive exam results on August 25th

Tomas Doherty

Leaving Cert students will receive their results on August 25th this year.

It is likely that CAO offers for students applying for college courses will issue several days later.

The exam results will be issued more than a week earlier than last year, a situation which left many students scrambling for accommodation just days before their college course began.

The date is still later than the traditional Leaving Cert results day, which was in the first two weeks of August pre-pandemic.

Minister for Education Norma Foley welcomed what she described as a "significant and very welcome step towards pre-pandemic norms" in the timing of results.

She said additional time is required by the State Examinations Commission (SEC) to run deferred exams for candidates affected by bereavement or major illness, as well as a “postmarking adjustment” following completion of marking to avoid a cliff edge in grades as compared to the pandemic years.

"I want to acknowledge the SEC’s huge effort and commitment to deliver this timeline, including its intensive campaign to recruit teachers as examiners. I want to take this opportunity also to thank all those teachers who are engaging in this important work," she said.

Junior and Leaving Cert exams are due to get under way on Wednesday, June 7th. A date for the release of Junior Cycle results is not expected until the autumn.

More in this section

No reason why Stormont Assembly should not meet next week – Bertie Ahern No reason why Stormont Assembly should not meet next week – Bertie Ahern
Irish children in wheelchairs may experience walking again in new robotic suit Irish children in wheelchairs may experience walking again in new robotic suit
Typical income of first-time buyers of new homes now above €90,000 Typical income of first-time buyers of new homes now above €90,000
educationleaving certnorma foleycaoexamsresults day
Major spillage of hazardous waste on the N2 after truck overturns

Major spillage of hazardous waste on the N2 after truck overturns

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more