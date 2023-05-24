Leaving Cert students will receive exam results on August 25th

Tomas Doherty

Leaving Cert students will receive their results on August 25th this year.

It is likely that CAO offers for students applying for college courses will issue several days later.

The exam results will be issued more than a week earlier than last year, a situation which left many students scrambling for accommodation just days before their college course began.

The date is still later than the traditional Leaving Cert results day, which was in the first two weeks of August pre-pandemic.

Minister for Education Norma Foley welcomed what she described as a "significant and very welcome step towards pre-pandemic norms" in the timing of results.

She said additional time is required by the State Examinations Commission (SEC) to run deferred exams for candidates affected by bereavement or major illness, as well as a “postmarking adjustment” following completion of marking to avoid a cliff edge in grades as compared to the pandemic years.

"I want to acknowledge the SEC’s huge effort and commitment to deliver this timeline, including its intensive campaign to recruit teachers as examiners. I want to take this opportunity also to thank all those teachers who are engaging in this important work," she said.

Junior and Leaving Cert exams are due to get under way on Wednesday, June 7th. A date for the release of Junior Cycle results is not expected until the autumn.