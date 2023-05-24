Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 10:26

Man killed in traffic collision in Westmeath

He came off his bike around 2.20am this morning in the Kilmartins Roundabout area of the Dublin Road in Athlone.
Kenneth Fox

A man in his 20's has died in a single vehicle road collision in Co. Westmeath.

The roundabout is currently closed to traffic and forensic collision investigators have been called to the scene.

Junction 10 on the N6 is also closed and there are diversions via Junction 9.

Gardaí say all road users travelling between Athlone and Moate should use the M6 as a section of the R446 is also closed.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collisions to come forward, and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.

