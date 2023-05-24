Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 12:08

EU court backs Ryanair again on state aid to Covid-hit airlines

Two weeks ago the court also ruled in Ryanair's favour in cases involving state aid measures for competitors Lufthansa and SAS
EU court backs Ryanair again on state aid to Covid-hit airlines

Reuters

Europe's second-top court on Wednesday backed Ryanair's challenge against an Italian state aid, approved by the European Union, for airlines hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, siding again with the airline on this issue.

"The Commission failed to provide a statement of reasons for its finding that the measure at issue was not contrary to EU law provisions other than those governing state aid," the Luxembourg-based General Court said on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, the court already ruled in Ryanair's favour in cases involving pandemic state aid measures for competitors Lufthansa and SAS.

In October 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic which brought travel to a virtual standstill, Italy had notified the European Commission of a €130 million state aid to certain airlines holding an Italian licence.

"According to settled case-law, a decision not to initiate the formal investigation procedure in respect of notified aid must set out the reasons for which the Commission takes the view that it is not faced with serious difficulties in assessing the compatibility of the aid at issue with the internal market," the court said in a statement.

"The General Court finds that that has not been done here."

More in this section

Typical income of first-time buyers of new homes now above €90,000 Typical income of first-time buyers of new homes now above €90,000
TikTok cites security concerns for decision to deny public access to Dublin café TikTok cites security concerns for decision to deny public access to Dublin café
No reason why Stormont Assembly should not meet next week – Bertie Ahern No reason why Stormont Assembly should not meet next week – Bertie Ahern
eueuropean commissionryanairstate aid
Irish children in wheelchairs may experience walking again in new robotic suit

Irish children in wheelchairs may experience walking again in new robotic suit

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more