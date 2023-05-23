New trial date set for former garda and businessman accused of corruption

A new date has been set for the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court trial of former garda David Bourke and Limerick businessman Stephen O'Sullivan.

David Bourke (52), of Main Street Oola, Co Limerick, has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to two counts of corruption at Bruree, Co Limerick on December 22nd, 2018.

His co-accused, Stephen O'Sullivan (41), of Farrehy, Broadford, Co Limerick, has pleaded not guilty to one count of corruption at the same time and place.

Following a pre-trial hearing primarily dealing with disclosure issues, Judge Patricia Ryan set a new trial date of October 31st, 2023.