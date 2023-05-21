Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 08:09

Irish bungalow with Love Island-style swimming pool on sale for €560,000

The main highlight of this four-bedroom property in Co Waterford is the outdoor heated swimming pool
Irish bungalow with Love Island-style swimming pool on sale for €560,000

Summer is almost here but this Waterford bungalow will let you enjoy a Mediterranean lifestyle all year round.

Though good weather isn't guaranteed (even in the sunny southeast), the main highlight of this four-bedroom property is the outdoor heated swimming pool, perfect for year-round enjoyment and relaxation.

The home, which is on the market at €560,000, also has an outdoor kitchen/bar area for entertaining friends and family.

Situated near Tramore and a 20-minute drive away from Waterford city, the house offers a blend of countryside and coastal living with accessibility and convenience.

The bungalow is on a private site with manicured lawns spanning 0.9 acres.

It also features a log cabin, providing a retreat for relaxation or a home office. For those with equestrian interests, there are three stables and an additional workshop/shed.

Inside there are four bedrooms, a kitchen/dining area, and an orangery room, which is flooded with natural light.

The Paddock, Islandkeane, Fenor, Tramore, Co Waterford is on the market for €560,000 through Griffin Auctioneers.

See the full listing on myhome.ie

