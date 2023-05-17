Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 20:38

Court upholds permission for co-living development in Dublin

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys held that the permissions granted for the schemes of more than 100 units were validly granted
Court upholds permission for co-living development in Dublin

High Court reporters

The High Court has refused to quash two sets of planning permissions for a co-living development off North Great George’s Street in Dublin city.

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys held that the permissions granted for the schemes of more than 100 units were validly granted.

He dismissed the proceedings brought by the North Great George’s Street Preservation Society, which is comprised of local residents.

Permission for a 132-unit rental development was granted to developer Hillstreet Limited Partnership in 2019 by Dublin City Council, and in 2020 by An Bord Pleanála on appeal. Subsequent approval was given for 150 bed spaces for an alternative development on the site.

Both proposed builds range in height from three to seven storeys and involve the demolition of industrial buildings down a narrow laneway covered by an archway.

The society was permitted to alter its case to include the second development permission in its judicial review challenge.

Conflict of fact

In his judgment published this week, Mr Justice Richard Humphreys pointed to a series of errors in the society’s case, including an erroneous statement that an archway at 36a North Great George’s Street is to be demolished.

There was a conflict of fact about whether the archway was a protected structure, which the judge found it was not.

He also held against the society in its claim that the archway was protected as it fell within the curtilage of 36 North George’s Street, which has protected status. The judge said the laneway and archway were not part of the curtilage of number 36 as of 1971, or even for many decades before that.

He rejected all other grounds, including one relating to a condition, imposed by An Bord Pleanála, that the bedroom units shall be for single-occupancy only.

Mr Justice Humphreys did not agree with the society’s claim that the concept of single-occupancy is void for uncertainty and impermissibly vague.

He rejected this as “amounting in effect to an attack” on 2018 Department of Housing guidelines for the design of apartments. For this argument to be advanced, the society would have needed to challenge the validity of the 2018 guidelines themselves, he said, dismissing the action.

More in this section

O'Gorman says he has Cabinet support but more asylum accommodation needed O'Gorman says he has Cabinet support but more asylum accommodation needed
Father tells inquest of son’s quad bike death on family farm Father tells inquest of son’s quad bike death on family farm
Man awarded over €17,000 in damages after motorist drew knife following collision Man awarded over €17,000 in damages after motorist drew knife following collision
dublinhigh courtco livingplanning permissionnorth great george’s street
Witness tells murder trial he saw accused 'strike' knife into friend's neck

Witness tells murder trial he saw accused 'strike' knife into friend's neck

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more