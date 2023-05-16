Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 21:08

Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by bus in Waterford

The man was rushed to hospital by emergency services, who were on the scene within minutes. immediately attended the scene. The bus driver was not injured.
Sarah Slater

A pedestrian is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a bus on the outskirts of Waterford city this afternoon.

The incident involving a pedestrian and bus occurred around 4.30pm close to Ballindud Roundabout which is located close to University Hospital Waterford.

Major traffic delays resulted and motorists were advised to avoid the Ring Road.

The road is currently closed with traffic diversions in place to allow for forensic crash investigators to examine the scene.

In a statement gardai said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the Ring Road at Ballindud, Co. Waterford, this afternoon..

“The collision involved a bus and a male pedestrian. The male pedestrian has been taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for injuries believed to be serious.

“No other injuries have been reported at this time. The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

“Investigations ongoing”.

