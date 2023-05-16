Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 06:58

Information from UVF corrected family’s narrative – Paul Crawford

His father John was killed by the UVF in west Belfast in January 1974
Information from UVF corrected family’s narrative – Paul Crawford

By Rebecca Black, PA

Paul Crawford was 17-years-old on January 9th, 1974 when his father John did not return home from work.

As the family prepared to celebrate his younger sister’s fourth birthday, they were instead plunged into the shock and grief of learning their father had been killed.

They faced years of misinformation, with a caller purporting to be from the Official IRA claiming responsibility for Mr Crawford’s killing, a rumour he had been killed by people who had tried to rob him and false allegations he had been involved in two murders.

The family went through an inquest, a criminal trial, a Police Ombudsman’s investigation and an Historical Enquiries Team investigation, but still felt the misinformation had not been addressed.

 

The process with the UVF came about after Mr Crawford reached out to Progressive Unionist Party members on social media in 2015 and attended a party conference where legacy was discussed with Winston Irvine.

The following year, at a conference on legacy at the Queen’s University Belfast, Mr Crawford publicly challenged Mr Irvine over his father’s murder and the pair began talking and started working together.

It took 40 meetings and countless telephone conversations across seven years, but Mr Crawford said he got what he wanted – an acknowledgement of responsibility from the UVF.

What he did not expect was to receive a report from the UVF, printed on UVF headed paper, with all the collated information he had been given on his father’s murder.

Mr Crawford said the information they received corrected a number of things they had believed, including where their father had been killed.

It included their rationale, the sequence of events and timings.

Paul Crawford
Paul Crawford verified every piece of information he received (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Crawford emphasised that he verified every piece of information he received.

He said there had been “good will, honesty and integrity” shown across the process, and received “full answers”.

“Throughout the process I was crystal clear that I wanted explanation, not justification,” he said.

Asked whether he had been offered an apology, Mr Crawford said he was but he had refused it, saying he believed if he accepted an apology it was tantamount to saying it was OK.

He also pointed out that far from just the one person who was jailed for his father’s killing, there had been a number of people involved, from those who carried out the killing to those who planned it and those who ordered it, and queried whether they would all be sorry.

Mr Crawford said the two sides agreed to refer back to the apology which Gusty Spence issued on behalf of the UVF when he announced their ceasefire in 1994.

More in this section

Dublin residents speak of stress and nightmares ahead of eviction date Dublin residents speak of stress and nightmares ahead of eviction date
Jury begin deliberations in trial of medium accused of deceiving siblings of €10,200 Jury begin deliberations in trial of medium accused of deceiving siblings of €10,200
Man jailed for sexually assaulting a young boy in various locations in Wicklow Man jailed for sexually assaulting a young boy in various locations in Wicklow
ulsterpoliticscrawfordn irelanduvfprocess
Man who sexually assaulted partner's daughter fails to overturn conviction

Man who sexually assaulted partner's daughter fails to overturn conviction

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more