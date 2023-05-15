Taoiseach says partner’s comments about royal coronation were disrespectful

David Raleigh

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said comments made by his partner Matt Barrett to a group of 350 private followers on his Instagram account relating to the coronation of King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla, were disrespectful to the Royal family.

It has been suggested by some that Matt Barrett should apologise to the British monarchy for the series of messages he posted while he attended the coronation with Mr Varadkar, which have entered the public realm.

“Yeah, look, Matt's a private individual, my partner for over seven years now, and it was some private messages sent to some friends on his private account. You know, he never intended them to go public, but that happens sometimes,” the Taoiseach told reporters in Limerick.

Mr Varadkar said he had addressed Mr Barrett about the matter, and he was confident it would not happen again: “We've spoken about it and I think it's fair to say it won't happen again.”

Asked by reporters if he believed the messages were inappropriate, and if Mr Barrett should apologise, the Taoiseach replied: “Ah look, he’s (Mr Barrett) a private individual, and that's obviously up to him. But like I say, (it was) a private account, it was never intended to be shared publicly, and I don't think we're going to see a repeat of it.”

When asked if he felt the messages were irreverent, Mr Varadkar replied: “Yeah, I think ‘irreverent’ would be fair comment.”

When asked if Mr Barrett should apologise, or if he felt embarrassed by reports that the messages were posted from Mr Barrett’s account while he was present in the Taoiseach’s VIP motorcade and in Westminster Abbey where attendees were ordered to turn off their mobile phones, the Taoiseach replied: “Well, look, I think I've answered that question.”