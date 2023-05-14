Hospitality sector calls for commercial rates waver

James Cox

There's a call for face-to-face negotiations with the Government on a commercial rates waver for the hospitality sector.

The State has indicated it could happen to help the industry in towns where there isn't enough tourist accommodation due to hotels housing asylum seekers.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland's chief executive Adrian Cummins said many restaurants have been hit by the shortage.

Mr Cummins told Newstalk: "Well the towns that are being affected, we can see now that their revenue incomes are dropping substantially.

"If you take 50 per cent of your hotel accommodation out of circulation, then you have 50 per cent less tourists in the area... and there's a knock-on effect for restaurants who are dependent on tourists for the summer time. That is going to affect local jobs."