Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 10:10

Hospitality sector calls for commercial rates waver

The State has indicated it could happen to help the industry in towns where there isn't enough tourist accommodation due to hotels housing asylum seekers
Hospitality sector calls for commercial rates waver

James Cox

There's a call for face-to-face negotiations with the Government on a commercial rates waver for the hospitality sector.

The State has indicated it could happen to help the industry in towns where there isn't enough tourist accommodation due to hotels housing asylum seekers.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland's chief executive Adrian Cummins said many restaurants have been hit by the shortage.

Mr Cummins told Newstalk: "Well the towns that are being affected, we can see now that their revenue incomes are dropping substantially.

"If you take 50 per cent of your hotel accommodation out of circulation, then you have 50 per cent less tourists in the area... and there's a knock-on effect for restaurants who are dependent on tourists for the summer time. That is going to affect local jobs."

More in this section

Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs hears how early trauma leads to addiction Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs hears how early trauma leads to addiction
US president 'delighted' with Irish For Biden campaign ahead of re-election bid US president 'delighted' with Irish For Biden campaign ahead of re-election bid
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
governmentrestaurants association of irelandadrian cumminshospitalitycommercial rates waver
Four men arrested over causing damage to Iranian embassy released on bail

Four men arrested over causing damage to Iranian embassy released on bail

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more