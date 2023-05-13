Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 19:08

Motorcyclist killed in Longford crash

No other injuries were rported.
Motorcyclist killed in Longford crash

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

A man in his 40s has died following a crash involving a tractor and a motorcycle in Co Longford.

The crash happened at approximately 1.30pm on Saturday on a road near Esker, which was then closed for forensic investigation.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the Esker South area of Ballinalee between 1pm and 1.45pm are asked to make the footage available to gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

US president 'delighted' with Irish For Biden campaign ahead of re-election bid US president 'delighted' with Irish For Biden campaign ahead of re-election bid
Four men arrested over causing damage to Iranian embassy released on bail Four men arrested over causing damage to Iranian embassy released on bail
Detective dragged 80ft by car after intercepting drug deal, court hears Detective dragged 80ft by car after intercepting drug deal, court hears
irishlongford
Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs hears how early trauma leads to addiction

Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs hears how early trauma leads to addiction

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more