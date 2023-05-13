Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 09:03

Man no longer in life-threatening condition after Cork shooting

A 42-year-old man is no longer in life-threatening condition after he was shot in Cork city
Man no longer in life-threatening condition after Cork shooting

James Cox

A 42-year-old man is no longer in life-threatening condition after he was shot in Cork city.

The shooting happened in the Wilton Manor area early on Friday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a silver saloon car driving from the scene towards Bishopstown.

Fine Gael Cork city Councillor Shane O'Callaghan said he's taken aback by the gun attack.

Mr O'Callaghan told Newstalk: "My reaction is one of shock and disbelief, because with the Manor apartments near the Wilton roundabout where the incident occurred is a very quiet residential area.

"I know that local residents are understandably shocked by what occurred."

More in this section

Costs of prelim hearings in Gerry Adams' defamation case against BBC left over to trial Costs of prelim hearings in Gerry Adams' defamation case against BBC left over to trial
Homeless asylum seeker's accommodation being dealt with on a rolling basis Homeless asylum seeker's accommodation being dealt with on a rolling basis
Court asked to quash licence for investigating offshore site for proposed wind farm Court asked to quash licence for investigating offshore site for proposed wind farm
corkgardaicork cityfine gaelshootingbishopstownshane o'callaghanwilton manor
Detective dragged 80ft by car after intercepting drug deal, court hears

Detective dragged 80ft by car after intercepting drug deal, court hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more