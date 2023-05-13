Man no longer in life-threatening condition after Cork shooting

James Cox

A 42-year-old man is no longer in life-threatening condition after he was shot in Cork city.

The shooting happened in the Wilton Manor area early on Friday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a silver saloon car driving from the scene towards Bishopstown.

Fine Gael Cork city Councillor Shane O'Callaghan said he's taken aback by the gun attack.

Mr O'Callaghan told Newstalk: "My reaction is one of shock and disbelief, because with the Manor apartments near the Wilton roundabout where the incident occurred is a very quiet residential area.

"I know that local residents are understandably shocked by what occurred."