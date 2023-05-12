Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 15:19

Man killed in Galway two-vehicle collision

The collision occurred in Moyleen at around 7.30am on Friday
Man killed in Galway two-vehicle collision

Muireann Duffy

A man in his 50s has been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Galway.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on the N65 at Moyleen at around 7.30am on Friday.

The deceased, who was the driver of one of the vehicles, was taken from the scene to University Hospital Galway, where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

The driver of the second vehicle, a male in his late teens, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening

The N65 at Moyleen remains closed to traffic to allow for a technical examination of the scene to be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, including those with camera (dash cam) footage to contact Loughrea Garda station on 091-842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

