James Cox

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the murder of Eddie Hutch in 2016.

Gardaí in Mountjoy investigating the murder of Eddie Hutch, which occurred at Poplar Row, Dublin 3 on February 8th, 2016, made the arrest.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Friday morning and is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a garda station in North Dublin.