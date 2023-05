By Cillian Sherlock, PA

A man aged in his 40s has been arrested over the murder of Eddie Hutch in Dublin seven years ago.

The brother of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch was shot dead days after the high-profile murder of David Byrne, 33, at the Regency Hotel on February 5th, 2016.

A man was arrested on Friday morning in connection with the murder on February 8th, 2016 under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007

Gardai in Mountjoy said investigations are ongoing.