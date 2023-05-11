Man hospitalised with stab wound after incident in Skibbereen

Kenneth Fox

A man in his 50s has been hospitalised with a stab wound after an incident in Skibbereen, Co Cork.

Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of an incident at a domestic residence in the area at around 11:15am on Thursday morning.

The man was found at the scene with an apparent stab wound and was transferred from the scene to Cork University Hospital for treatment. His injures are described as serious but are not thought to be life-threatening.

Another male in his 50s was arrested and is currently detained at a Garda station in Cork.

The scene is currently being technically examined and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí said further updates will follow.