Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 13:28

Defence Forces member accused of attacking girlfriend at barracks appears in court

Darragh Baldrick (23) was arrested on Tuesday in relation to the matter
Defence Forces member accused of attacking girlfriend at barracks appears in court

Tom Tuite

A member of the Defence Forces accused of attacking his girlfriend at Cathal Brugha Barracks in Dublin has been released on bail, but has been warned not to contact his partner.

Darragh Baldrick (23), based at the barracks in Rathmines, was arrested on Tuesday.

He was taken to the local Garda station to be charged and was held pending his appearance before Judge Brendan O’Reilly at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

He is accused of assault causing harm contrary to section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Garda Brendan O’Callaghan told Judge O’Reilly the accused was arrested at the barracks on Tuesday morning. He said Mr Baldrick, yet to indicate a plea, was handed a true copy of the charge and “made no reply after caution”.

There was no objection to bail with conditions. Solicitor Evan Moore said the terms had been already canvassed with his client, “and there is agreement”.

The defence solicitor confirmed his client was a member of the Defence Forces, the alleged victim was his partner, and they did not have children.

The judge imposed the terms read out by Garda O’Callaghan and told Mr Baldrick to stay away from the woman’s home and have no direct or indirect contact with her, including by social media.

Garda O’Callaghan said directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) need to be obtained, and he sought an eight-week adjournment.

The solicitor consented, adding: “I have no issue with that”. He also confirmed his client had no trips abroad planned.

Judge O’Callaghan granted legal aid and remanded Mr Baldrick on bail in his bond of €100 to appear again on July 5th for the DPP’s directions to be outlined.

The defence asked the judge to consider imposing reporting restrictions in the matter because the alleged injured party was Mr Baldrick’s partner, and to save her from being identified. However, he added: “I am in the court’s hands.”

Refusing the application, the judge noted the nature of the charge but remarked: “That would be stretching it”.

The solicitor said the restrictions were sought out of sensitivity. However, Garda Sergeant Derek Spain told the judge he did not see any basis for imposing the restrictions, and the judge denied the request.

More in this section

Michael Fingleton loses appeal bid to halt trial over alleged INBS mismanagement Michael Fingleton loses appeal bid to halt trial over alleged INBS mismanagement
Mum with brain cancer wracked with guilt over children's future Mum with brain cancer wracked with guilt over children's future
Distressing for man with dementia to learn 'over and over' that leg was amputated, court told Distressing for man with dementia to learn 'over and over' that leg was amputated, court told
gardaidublin district courtrathminesdefence forces
Irish mortgage rates reach highest level since at least 2017 after sharp rise

Irish mortgage rates reach highest level since at least 2017 after sharp rise

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more