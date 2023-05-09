Fairview apartment scheme gets approval despite some local opposition

Gordon Deegan

An Bord Pleanála has approved contentious plans for a 110-unit apartment scheme in Fairview, Dublin.

Last October Banner A Cuig Ltd lodged plans for a 118-unit scheme of three apartment blocks, including two blocks rising to five storeys, at Fairview Strand and Esmond Avenue in Fairview.

The initial scheme comprised 57 one-bedroom units, 55 two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units.

The scheme also included an additional four units through the re-instatement of two homes at 61 and 63 Fairview Strand.

Dublin City Council granted planning permission for the scheme in December and now the appeals board has reduced the number of units from 118 to 110.

This followed two third-party appeals lodged against the council decision by Ciaran and Dr Alana Lawlor and Pauline Murnin and other residents, while Banner A Cuig also appealed against a number of conditions attached to the decision.

The appeal lodged by Ms Murnin and others argued the scheme was completely disproportionate in terms of size and height.

The appeal said the residents “are totally perplexed and frustrated by the decision of Dublin City Council to grant permission for this completely inappropriate development”.

The appeals board ordered the re-design of 10 units to form five units reducing the number of units from 118 to 110.

The board said the proposed development "would constitute an acceptable quantum and density of development in this inner urban brownfield location".

In granting permission, the appeals board also said the scheme would provide a reasonable form of residential amenity for future occupants.

The appeals board concluded that the development would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity and would be acceptable in terms of urban design, height and scale of development.

Last December, the council granted planning permission after its planner’s report said the density reflects the compact nature of the brownfield site redevelopment and the added population the scheme will generate will also help the viability of local services.

The planner's report also said the scheme is consistent with national development objectives in relation to the efficient use of scarce zoned and serviced urban lands, urban consolidation and compact cities.

The report also said the proposed scheme will retain the compact form of the urban area and help to meet housing demand in accordance with Government policy and guidance.