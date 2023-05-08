Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 11:07

Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning as widespread heavy showers expected

The warning will be in place from 12pm until 9pm on Monday
Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning as widespread heavy showers expected

Met Éireann has issued a thunderstorm warning for several counties on Monday afternoon with spot flooding possible in some areas.

The status yellow warning covers counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Tipperary.

The warning will be in place from 12pm until 9pm on Monday. Potential impacts include spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

A similar warning is in place for all the counties in Northern Ireland, with the UK Met Office predicting heavy showers and thunderstorms leading to some localised disruption.

Elsewhere, there will be a combination of sunny spells and showers on Monday. The showers will become widespread and heavy during the afternoon. The heavy showers will mostly clear by nightfall, with highest temperatures of 14 to 20 degrees.

Monday night will be mainly dry with clear spells as showers become isolated. Some mist patches will develop.

Showers will become widespread again on Tuesday, according to Met Éireann, with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain.

More in this section

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Insurance problems threaten road racing as motorbike clubs cancel events Insurance problems threaten road racing as motorbike clubs cancel events
Reports of price gouging will be presented to supermarkets, Minister says Reports of price gouging will be presented to supermarkets, Minister says
weathermet eireannireland weatherthunderstorms
GAAGO creating 'invisible barrier' for elderly fans with no online access

GAAGO creating 'invisible barrier' for elderly fans with no online access

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more