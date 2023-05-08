Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning as widespread heavy showers expected

Met Éireann has issued a thunderstorm warning for several counties on Monday afternoon with spot flooding possible in some areas.

The status yellow warning covers counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Tipperary.

The warning will be in place from 12pm until 9pm on Monday. Potential impacts include spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Sunny spells🌤️ & showers today🌦️.



The showers⛈️ will become widespread by the afternoon with thunderstorms⛈️ & spot flooding likely in parts of the E & N.



Highs🌡️ of 14 to 20 degrees, warmest in the east with light to moderate SW breezes🍃. pic.twitter.com/uQVaemaxCP — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 8, 2023

A similar warning is in place for all the counties in Northern Ireland, with the UK Met Office predicting heavy showers and thunderstorms leading to some localised disruption.

Elsewhere, there will be a combination of sunny spells and showers on Monday. The showers will become widespread and heavy during the afternoon. The heavy showers will mostly clear by nightfall, with highest temperatures of 14 to 20 degrees.

Monday night will be mainly dry with clear spells as showers become isolated. Some mist patches will develop.

Showers will become widespread again on Tuesday, according to Met Éireann, with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain.