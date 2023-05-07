Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 20:26

Former Dublin Fine Gael TD Derek Keating dies aged 67

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Mr Keating in a statement released on Sunday.
Kenneth Fox

Former Fine Gael TD Derek Keating has died, aged 67.

Mr Keating was a TD for Dublin Mid-West from 2011 to 2016 and served multiple stints as a local councillor in the Lucan and Palmerstown areas.

“Derek was a hard-working public representative for Fine Gael and previously as an Independent," he said.

"He was rooted in his community.

“I served alongside him as a TD between 2011 and 2016, and we shared an interest in football, often meeting at Dublin games in Croke Park.

“I was honoured that he agreed to contest the local elections in 2019 after I became party leader, and I was very sorry he was not re-elected to the council on that occasion.

Varadkar said Derek’s illness and untimely death reminds everyone of how precious our time on Earth is and said "Derek made the most of it.”

dublinleo varadkartdfine gaeltaoiseachireland
