Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 21:44

Total of 53 TDs claim expenses over €50,000 in 2022 for travel

Cork South-West TDs Michael Collins (Independent) and Holly Cairns (Social Democrats) claimed €54,000 and €53,000, respectively, with Kerry's Healy-Rae brothers claiming €53,745 apiece.
Total of 53 TDs claim expenses over €50,000 in 2022 for travel

Kenneth Fox

There were 53 TDs who claimed in excess of €50,000 in expenses in 2022, as politicians across the board shared €8 million in travel and office costs.

Details of the Parliamentary Standard Allowance (PSA) claims have been published by the Houses of the Oireachtas, detailing the amounts claimed in unvouched travel expenses and office costs throughout the year.

The PSA is an annual allowance paid monthly to members of the Oireachtas and is made up of two separate allowances, travel and accommodation (TAA) and public representation allowance (PRA).

As the Irish Examiner reports, the travel allowance is paid to TDs and senators only, while PRA is paid to TDs, senators, and ministers.

For travel, TDs can claim between €9,000 and €34,065 a year in travel and accommodation expenses, depending on the distance between their home and the Dáil. This means the largest claims come from those TDs who live the furthest from the Dáil.

Cork South-West TDs Michael Collins (Independent) and Holly Cairns (Social Democrats) claimed €54,000 and €53,000, respectively, with Kerry's Healy-Rae brothers claiming €53,745 apiece.

Rose Conway Walsh, the Sinn Féin TD for Mayo, claimed just over €53,000.

The TAA payment is based on 120 days' attendance at Leinster House, and members must repay 1 per cent of the allowance for each day fewer than the required number.

TDs and senators may also voluntarily repay any amount of TAA.

A total of €1,650 was repaid under the travel and accommodation allowance on a voluntary basis by People Before Profit TDs Richard Boyd Barrett and Paul Murphy, while the total amount of travel and accommodation allowance refunded was €5,150.18.

The report says that all but 12 members achieved their full attendance in 2022.

While Dublin-based politicians are entitled to claim up to €9,000 a year in travel costs, some do not claim anything.

Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin and senators Fintan Warfield and Lynn Boylan, Social Democrats TD Cian O'Callaghan, and Fianna Fáil's Jim O'Callaghan all declined to make claims under the TAA.

More in this section

Retail summit to discuss concerns over food prices in Ireland Retail summit to discuss concerns over food prices in Ireland
Earthquake felt in parts of Co Donegal Earthquake felt in parts of Co Donegal
Gun salute marks coronation celebrations in Northern Ireland Gun salute marks coronation celebrations in Northern Ireland
social democratstdsholly cairnsirelandpratravel costs
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more