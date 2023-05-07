Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 17:28

Two men arrested by Gardaí over robberies in Dublin

Gardaí in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) and Wicklow Region received report of three robberies and one attempted robbery at various retail premises in Dublin and Wicklow between 7.30am and 9am Sunday morning.
Kenneth Fox

Gardaí have arrested two men following a number of incidents of robbery and attempted robbery in the Eastern Region this morning.

Gardaí in the Dublin Metropolitan Region and Wicklow Region received reports of three robberies and one attempted robbery at various retail premises in Dublin and Wicklow between 7.30am and 9am.

No injuries were reported in each of the incidents.

Two men were arrested in County Wicklow. One vehicle was also seized by investigating Gardaí for a technical examination.

The two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, are currently detained at a Garda station in Co Wicklow.

