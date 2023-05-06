Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 13:33

Thousands of households to be hit with extra bin charges

Thousands of Irish households will be hit with extra bin charges from Monday
James Cox

Thousands of Irish households will be hit with extra bin charges from Monday.

Panda will start charging €3.80 for each compost bin lift.

The new charge comes less than a year after the company increased its general waste bin-lift charges by more than 12 per cent and also hiked its service charges.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore said it is counterproductive to bring these charges in.

Ms Whitmore told Newstalk: "We want people to do the right thing when it comes to our waste. We want people to recycle and we want people to compost.

"In order for them to do that we need to encourage them to do it and not penalise them when they do it so I thin it is a counterproductive move by Panda."

