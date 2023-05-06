Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 12:18

Two men arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €750,000

As part of an operation targeting persons suspected of involvement with organised crime, gardaí arrested two men and seized cannabis worth €750,000 on Friday
James Cox

As part of an operation targeting persons suspected of involvement with organised crime, gardaí arrested two men and seized cannabis worth €750,000 on Friday.

The joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Raheny and Coolock District Drug Units, the Raheny District Crime Unit and Revenue Customs Service.

During the course of this operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 35 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €750,000.

Gardaí arrested two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 30s. They are both currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in north Dublin.

