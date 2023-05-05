Eric Trump claims Doonbeg could host LIV golf event

Michael Bolton

The controversial LIV golf tour could play an event at the Doonbeg resort in Clare owned by former US President Donald Trump, his son Eric Trump has claimed.

As reported by the Irish Times, Mr Trump said there was “no question” the Doonbeg course was of a standard to host tour events, and that the Trump Organisation had spoken “indirectly” to LIV about holding one of its tournaments in Clare.

“They know it is an option and we would love to have them over here. I think this course is incredibly well suited for them if they ever chose to come over.

"We have got a great relationship with them [LIV Golf]. They’re in three locations of ours this year, two last year, many more next year. So if that opportunity is right... they move their locations around the world, they want to be in different countries, they want to get maximum exposure and I think that’s again a really good thing for the game of golf.”

LIV golf is funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, and has been accused of using as sportswashing to improve its reputation amid criticisms for its human rights abuses.

The chief executive of the tour is Greg Norman, who designed the Doonbeg course. Some of the big names involved in LIV golf include Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell.

The tour has caused a huge split among some of the biggest names in the sport, with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods among some of the biggest names to speak out against LIV golf.