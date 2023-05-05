Man dies in crash involving car and lorry in Co Cavan

By David Young, PA

A man in his 20s has died in a crash involving a car and lorry in Co Cavan.

The collision occurred shortly before 5pm on Thursday on the N3 at New Inns, Ballyjamesduff.

The man who died was the driver and sole occupant of the car involved.

No other serious injuries were reported.

The N3 at New Inns remained closed on Thursday night.

An examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators is set to be conducted.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

They appealed for anyone with dashcam footage from the area between 4.30pm and 5.15pm to make it available to gardaí.