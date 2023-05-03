Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 21:10

Donald Trump says Ireland has done a good job 'luring' US companies

Mr Trump was greeted by a line of staff at the hotel and a display of Irish music and dance.
By Cillian Sherlock and Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Former US president Donald Trump has said Ireland has done a good job “luring” US companies to the country.

He was speaking to reporters after his arrival at his golf course outside the town of Doonbeg in Co Clare.

He was greeted by a line of staff at the hotel and a display of Irish music and dance.

Speaking to reporters, he said the staff had “done a great job” and the course had “become a big success”.

 

Asked by reporters if he would prefer to see the corporation tax being paid by US companies in Ireland, instead being paid in the US, he said: “I won’t answer that question in your country, a lot of people would say yes.

“But Ireland has done a good job, you’ve lured a lot of companies in. They love it here, they really love it here.

“They’ve been treated well just like I’ve been treated well. This has been a great success.”

Mr Trump landed at Shannon Airport in Co Clare after flying on a Boeing 757 with Trump livery.

Garda members from the Armed Support Unit were on standby ahead of his arrival, while what appeared to be members of the Secret Service were seen arriving in black cars near the entrance to the airport’s apron.

Mr Trump, accompanied by his son Eric, had been in Scotland since Monday, breaking ground on a new golf course at his Menie Estate near Aberdeen before playing a round at his Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire.

Donald Trump visit to Ireland
Former US president Donald Trump arrives in his private jet at Shannon Airport in Co Clare, before heading to Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg (Niall Carson/PA)

He continued his visit by inspecting his resort at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel just outside the town of Doonbeg in Co Clare.

Mr Trump last visited the 400-acre resort, which he bought in 2014, while president in 2019.

A heightened garda presence was visible around the resort and neighbouring towns and villages, including armed patrol units.

The trip is Mr Trump’s first abroad since he became the first former US president to face criminal charges.

No travel conditions were placed on him after he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York in April.

The visit coincides with the second week of a civil trial in Manhattan over accusations, denied by Mr Trump, he raped former magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996.

