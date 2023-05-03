Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 21:33

Two charged over suspected sectarian hate crime after footage emerged online

The men have been charged with attempted criminal damage and attempted theft following a doorstep incident on Sunday.
Two charged over suspected sectarian hate crime after footage emerged online

By David Young, PA

Two men have been charged by officers investigating an incident in Co Armagh that police are treating as a sectarian hate crime.

The men, aged 34 and 37, have been charged with attempted criminal damage and attempted theft.

The counts relate to an incident at the front door of a house in the Ashleigh Crescent area of Lurgan on Sunday.

Footage of the incident later emerged on social media and was widely shared.

 

The accused are due to appear before a district judge at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on May 31st.

PSNI Chief Inspector Brendan Green, of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing District, said: “The charges follow a report of attempted criminal damage and attempted theft at a house in the Ashleigh Crescent area, which was treated as a sectarian hate crime.

“Police take reports of this nature extremely seriously, everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and we will continue to make every effort to ensure that this happens.

“We have increased patrols in this area to reassure the community that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“I encourage anyone who has any concerns in the Lurgan area, or the wider Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough to report them to police.”

More in this section

Taoiseach urges respect for British monarchy amid RTÉ coverage row Taoiseach urges respect for British monarchy amid RTÉ coverage row
Roscommon eviction trial: Jury told about items found day after alleged attack Roscommon eviction trial: Jury told about items found day after alleged attack
Price wars: Supermarkets cut cost of butter amid concern from farmers Price wars: Supermarkets cut cost of butter amid concern from farmers
psnico armaghlurgancraigavon magistrates' courtashleigh crescentalleged hate crime
Let our loved ones rest in peace, families tell Stardust inquest

Let our loved ones rest in peace, families tell Stardust inquest

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more