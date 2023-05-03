Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 06:43

Donald Trump due to visit his golf resort in Doonbeg

Former US president has been playing golf at Turnberry on a trip to Scotland.
Donald Trump due to visit his golf resort in Doonbeg

By Rob Freeman, PA

Former US president Donald Trump is expected to follow President Joe Biden by visiting Ireland on Wednesday.

Preparations were underway and security increased on Tuesday at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel just outside the town of Doonbeg in Clare, although staff remained tight-lipped about the proposed visit.

He last visited the 400-acre resort, which he bought in 2014, while president in 2019.

Donald Trump visit to UK
Former US president Donald Trump playing golf at Turnberry (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Trump, accompanied by his son Eric, has spent the last two days in Scotland, breaking ground on a new golf course at his Menie Estate near Aberdeen before playing a round at his Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire.

During his time in Scotland he gave an interview with Nigel Farage which will be broadcast on GB News at 7pm on Wednesday.

Bob Rogers, from Doonbeg Community Development, said the visit is widely welcomed in the town.

“Love him or hate him, he brings a show,” Mr Rogers said.

Donald Trump visit to Ireland
An American flag in the village of Doonbeg, Co. Clare ahead of former US president Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

The trip is Mr Trump’s first abroad since he became the first former US president to face criminal charges.

No travel conditions were placed on him after he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business record in New York in April.

The visit coincides with the second week of a civil trial in Manhattan over accusations, denied by Mr Trump, he raped former magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996.

Mr Biden visited Ireland as part of the celebrations to mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement before retracing his Irish roots in Co Louth and Co Mayo in March.

More in this section

€64.7m worth of contracts given to 91 Ukrainian accommodation providers €64.7m worth of contracts given to 91 Ukrainian accommodation providers
Government unable to give commitment Ukraine refugees in Caherciveen can stay Government unable to give commitment Ukraine refugees in Caherciveen can stay
Modular housing being held up by site issues, warns state architect Modular housing being held up by site issues, warns state architect
scotlanddonald trumptrumppoliticsclareirelanddoonbeg
Kilkenny man who raped a teenage girl claims he didn't know her age

Kilkenny man who raped a teenage girl claims he didn't know her age

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more