Just under 2 million active broadband subscriptions in Ireland

There were close to 2 million active broadband subscriber lines in Ireland at the end of June last year.

The figure of 1.95 million is a small increase on the amount recorded at the end of quarter one 2022.

The data is part of the Central Statistics Office's (CSO) latest release on Ireland's UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The Government invested more than €2.3 billion in official development assistance (ODA) in 2022 and contributed €976 million in 2021.

That is an increase of over €143 million, compared to 2020.

ODA is government aid that specifically targets the economic development of developing countries. The top recipients from Ireland were Ethiopia, Mozambique, Tanzania and Uganda.

In terms of global exports, the USA, UK and Germany accounted for 54 per cent of Ireland's exports and resulted in €89 billion in revenue.

Total Government revenue as a proportion of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 23 per cent.

Meanwhile, commercial rates — which are a form of local property tax used to fund local services — as a percentage of budgeted income varied for different local authorities.

Fingal County Council saw the highest percentage with 51.1 per cent followed by South Dublin County Council with 50 per cent.

