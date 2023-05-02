Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 11:52

Regional front pages: What the local papers say

A county council proposal support to withdraw support for Government's Ukrainian refugee policy, the desecration of remains at a historic crypt, and the resignation of a Fine Gael councillor are among the topic's that feature in this week's regional front pages
A county council proposal support to withdraw support for Government's Ukrainian refugee policy, the desecration of remains at a historic crypt, and the resignation of a Fine Gael councillor are among the topic's that feature in this week's regional front pages.

Mayo County Council was 'plunged into crisis' over a proposal to withdraw support for Ukrainian refugees, the Western People reports.

The Roscommon Herald leads with a story on the desecration of remains at a historic crypt in Elphin.

The Laois Nationalist leads with a story on the resignation of local Fine Gael councillor Aisling Moran after "bitter clashes with colleagues".

The Kildare Nationalist leads with a story on plans for a €200 million brewery in Newbridge being delayed following objections.

The Waterford News & Star leads with a story on a settlement over the care of a 13-year-old boy with 24/7 needs.

The Nationalist leads with a story on "stunned" commuters who park at an M9 junction being hit with €80 fines.

carlowlaoiswaterfordkildareroscommon heraldnationalistwestern peoplefront pageslocal papersregionals
