Gardaí facing a recruitment and retention crisis, says GRA

Kenneth Fox

Gardaí are facing a recruitment and retention crisis according to a spokesperson for the Garda Representative Association (GRA).

In a statement released to BreakingNews.ie, Des Gibson from the GRA said the scale of the crisis is "on an alarming and unprecedented scale."

"Budget 2022 promised 800 extra gardai but delivered less than 300. Budget 2023 last September promised an extra 1,000 gardaí this year, yet we will be lucky to recruit 700-800."

"This is at a time when we lose 350–400 gardaí each year to retirements and resignations, so we are facing a year-on-year decline."

Mr Gibson said the target was for over 15,000 gardaí, yet they have just over 14,100, so they are actually down almost 350 gardaí since 2020

He said" It must also be noted that there is potential for over 800 qualifying for retirement by the end of 2023."

The real issue was the trend of resignations with 41 leaving the force early in 2017 compared to 94 who quit in 2021 and 109 in 2022 (107 rank and file and 2 sergeants).

"That is an increase of almost 170 per cent in those 5 years. As of mid-April (15 weeks into 2023, 41 have resigned or left early)

"If this trend continues, 150 will leave before the end of the year," he said.

Back in March, the force launched a new recruitment drive as it hoped to add up to 1,000 members.

While admitting that the work is difficult, Commissioner Drew Harris appealed to anyone interested to fill in an application.

Garda Press Office Superintendent Liam Geraghty said a role with An Garda Síochána offers people an opportunity to make a difference.

"A Garda, and An Garda Síochána, is a great job, you get to make a difference to people's lives.

"There's a lot of personal satisfaction and professional satisfaction in the job.

"It is a tough job — there is no getting away from that — but it is definitely a job worth doing."