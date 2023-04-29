Man killed in Waterford drowning accident named locally as UCC student

By David Young, PA

A Waterford student died after getting into difficulty while swimming in west Waterford on Friday afternoon.

The Irish Examiner reports, the victim was last night named locally as Cian Nugent (21), a UCC engineering student from Old Parish in the Waterford Gaeltacht.

Mr Nugent, from a farming background, was among a group of five who were swimming at Whiting Bay, some 3km from Ardmore.

At around 1.30pm, gardaí received a report that a number of people had got into difficulty while swimming in the bay.

The Coast Guard brought three people from the water.

The man was taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The other two people were uninjured.

A file on the incident, which is being treated as a tragic accident, will be prepared for the coroner.