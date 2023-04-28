Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 10:43

Lorry containing Covid-19 test kits stolen in Meath

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Gardai are investigating the hijacking of a lorry containing Covid-19 test kits in Co Meath.

At approximately 11pm on Tuesday, a group of people restrained the driver of an articulated lorry which was parked in a layby and took control of the vehicle.

The theft occurred on the N2 Dublin Road in the Fennor area of Slane, gardaí said.

The male driver was threatened and driven from the location but later released with no injuries.

The lorry was recovered by gardai on Wednesday afternoon, but the Covid-19 test kits were not inside.
Investigating gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“Any wholesalers/distributers who may have been approached to purchase a large quantity of Covid-19 test kits from an unofficial source are asked to come forward,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, Crimestoppers 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.

