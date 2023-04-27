Two men charged in probe investigating crime gang impersonating gardaí

James Cox

Two men have been charged as part of an investigation into a gang impersonating gardaí.

It follows a ten-month investigation focused in the East and Midlands of the country.

Gardaí have been investigating claims people were pretending to be gardaí and taking cash from people's homes.

Six searches were carried out across three counties, and around €3,000 in cash, three rolex watches and five vehicles were seized in the operation.

On Tuesday - five people were arrested. Three have since been released without charge.

On Thursday morning, two men charged in connection with the investigation will appear before Kilkenny District Court.