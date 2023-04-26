Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 12:13

Soccer match in Laois abandoned after 'mass brawl'

A soccer match in Laois had to be called off on Sunday following a "mass brawl between the players and supporters"
A soccer match in Laois had to be called off on Sunday following a "mass brawl between the players and supporters".

Witnesses described the fighting at the game between teams from Laois and Co Kildare.

Arlington FC and Coill Dubh AFC were playing a match in the Kildare District Football League Senior Division on Sunday, April 23rd.

The match at the home ground of Arlington FC in Portarlington was abandoned near the final whistle when a spectator ran on to the pitch and headbutted one of the players.

While no arrests were made, a complaint was made to gardaí and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), according to the Laois Nationalist.

Chairman of the Kildare District Football League Michael Casey declined to comment directly on the incident.

He told the Laois Nationalist: “It’s in the hands of the relevant authorities at the moment. It will be going before our committee, as these types of events normally do and will follow our procedures. But I have nothing to say on the matter.”

