Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 16:39

Donald Trump to visit Scotland next week before heading to Ireland

He is expected to stay at his golf resort in South Ayrshire, and travel to Ireland too.
By PA Scotland reporters

Former US president Donald Trump is to visit Scotland next week.

He is expected to spend time at his golf resort Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire, the PA news agency understands.

The 76-year-old will also stop off in Ireland, where he is understood to be landing at Shannon Airport on May 3rd.

Donald Trump visit to UK
Donald Trump played golf at Turnberry in 2018 (Jane Barlow/PA)

He will stay at his Trump International Hotel & Golf Links on the outskirts of Doonbeg Co Clare.

The visit comes as Mr Trump faces court action in the United States and amid speculation he could be planning to run for president again in 2024.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump previously visited Scotland in July 2018 while in office.

Donald Trump visit to UK
A Scotland United Against Trump protest was held in Glasgow during his last visit to the country (Lesley Martin/PA)

He spent two days at his Turnberry resort with wife Melania as part of a four-day trip to the UK, during which he met then prime minister Theresa May and the Queen.

He faced widespread protests and was heckled as he played golf at Turnberry with his son Eric.

During his campaign for the White House in 2016, he visited Scotland the day after the EU referendum and praised the UK for voting to leave.

