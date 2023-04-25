Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 11:52

Man dies following report of assault in Co Antrim village

The victim was found unconscious at the back of a licensed premises.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found unconscious following a report of an assault in a Co Antrim village.

Detectives have appealed for information about the incident which occurred in Rasharkin.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police were notified, at around 10pm on Sunday 16 April, of a man found unconscious on the ground, at the back of licensed premises in the Main Street area of the village.

“The man, who is aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, the man passed away yesterday, Monday 24 April.

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch.

“Likewise, if you have captured dashcam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 1944 of 16/04/2023.”

