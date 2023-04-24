Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 18:14

Judge orders arrest of man for delaying train by repeatedly pulling emergency cord

The judge said he is considering a custodial sentence for the matter
Tom Tuite

A judge has ordered the arrest of a young man at risk of a jail sentence for repeatedly pulling the emergency cord while "messing" on a train trip to Dublin.

Dublin District Court heard on Monday that Joseph Bland, of Oakglen, Stradbally, Portlaoise, Co Laois, had been a passenger on the evening of June 25th, 2022.

The train inspector issued a fixed penalty notice fine, which went unpaid, resulting in the defendant being summonsed to court instead on a charge under section 118 of the Railway Safety Act.

A court prosecution can result in a €3,000 and a one-month prison sentence.

However, there was no appearance by the defendant when the case resumed on Monday, but the case proceeded in his absence.

Irish Rail inspector Paul Quigley told Judge Anthony Halpin the train was delayed 35 minutes coming into Heuston Station as the emergency cord was pulled "multiple times", forcing the driver to stop and "go back and reset it" each time.

He said the driver pointed out the defendant on the station platform. The inspector asked the defendant about pulling the cord, but "he said he was just messing".

The judge noted the cord was for emergencies only.

Judge Halpin issued a bench warrant for his arrest and adjourned sentencing, adding: "I'm considering a custodial sentence."

irish railtrain
