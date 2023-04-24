Trial date fixed for man accused of murdering mother of two Lisa Thompson

Ryan Dunne

A trial date has been fixed for next year for a 38-year-old man charged with the murder of mother of two Lisa Thompson in Dublin last year.

Ms Thompson, a 52-year-old youth worker, was found dead in her home having suffered multiple stab wounds.

Brian McHugh (38), of Cairn Court, Poppintree, Ballymun, is charged with the murder of Ms Thompson at Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, on May 10th, 2022.

A co-accused, Deirdre Arnold (40), of Briarfield Grove, Kilbarrack, Dublin, is charged with impeding the prosecution or apprehension of the alleged murderer between May 9th and July 11th, 2022.

At the Central Criminal Court on Monday, Mr Justice Paul McDermott fixed a trial date of February 26th, 2024, with case management to be completed by July 21st.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.