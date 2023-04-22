Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 20:02

Young man killed in Sligo single-vehicle collision

The collision took place at Rathbraughan on the outskirts of Sligo town on Saturday morning
Muireann Duffy

A young man has been killed in a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Sligo.

The man aged in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene at Rathbraughan, on the outskirts of Sligo town early on Saturday morning.

His remains have since been taken to the mortuary at Sligo Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

A forensic examination of the scene and vehicle has been carried out and the road has reopened to traffic.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area are asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071-915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

