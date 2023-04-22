Darragh O'Brien says lifting the eviction ban was the 'right decision'

Michael Bolton

The ending of the moratorium on eviction was the ''right decision'', according to Minister for housing Darragh O'Brien.

That's the message from the Minister for Housing, three weeks on from the ending of the eviction ban. Despite calls from opposition parties and housing charities to keep the ban in place, the Government lifted the ban on no fault eviction on April 1st.

The Fianna Fáil TD was speaking ahead of the opening of his party's 'Housing for All' conference this morning in Dublin.

Mr O'Brien says his move to end evictions makes sense in the long run.

"The moratorium was going to be brought in on a temporary basis to provide us additional space to provide additional accommodation, and we did that.

"Quite substantially, 6,000 new social home sin the last quarter. For the first two months of this year, there was 19,000 new tenancies created, private tenancies as well.

"It is the right decision in the medium to long-term."