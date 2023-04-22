What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

By PA Reporter

The resignation of a member of GSOC for partying with Gerry Hutch hours after his release dominates the headlines across papers in Ireland today.

The Irish Examiner leads with that story, while they also reveal Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin were unaware Stephen Donnelly had lost access to his email account, as he alleged earlier this week.

The Irish Daily Mail also leads with the reignation of a GSOC member.

The Irish Daily Star also leads with this story, as well as Arsenal's dramatic 3-3 draw against Southampton.

The Irish Daily Mirror leads with the inclusion of The Wolfe Tones on this year's Electric Picnic line-up.

The Echo leads with comments from the Taoiseach on the role companies have to play in Cork when it comes to sustainability.

British papers

The resignation of deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab dominated the front pages across British newspapers on Saturday.

The Independent reports on the sacking of Mr Raab who “rages” against the bullying report that forced him to resign and blamed the media.

The i Weekend reports officials for Mr Raab are angry at his “tone-deaf” forced resignation.

The Daily Telegraph reports on the resignation of Mr Raab, and The Times says he went down swinging.

The Guardian says Mr Raab quit in fury as he was forced to resign when Rishi Sunak “begrudgingly” accepted a report that alleged Mr Raab bullied civil servants.

“Big names” have quit the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) after a new rape allegation, according to FT Weekend.

Mr Raab said it was “almost impossible” for ministers to deliver for the British people after he resigned, the Daily Mail reports.

The Daily Express says, according to his allies, Mr Raab was forced out for wanting the best for Britain.

The Daily Star leads with a weather update, with arctic winds going to drop temperatures to -5C before a heatwave defrosts Britain.