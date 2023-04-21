Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 21:25

Donald Trump expected to visit Ireland in May

It is understood that Donald Trump will travel to his luxury golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare
Kenneth Fox

Former US President Donald Trump is to visit Ireland at the beginning of May.

According to Newstalk, he will also travel to Scotland around the same time.

Sources say the former US President will take in Co Clare as well as his Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen and Trump Turnberry in Scotland during the week-long trip.

The visit, which has yet to be officially confirmed, would entail a large scale security operation by US officials.

Although Trump is not the serving President, gardaí would still be obliged to protect him at all costs while he’s in the country.

