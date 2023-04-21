Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 13:23

Abortion review to recommend extensive changes to existing law

Ten legislative and 60 operational changes are contained within the report carried out by Barrister Marie O'Shea.
Abortion review to recommend extensive changes to existing law

Extensive changes to abortion laws in the Republic are expected following a major review of current legislation.

The report carried out by Barrister Marie O'Shea examines the effectiveness of the State's current abortion regime, and has made 70 legal and operational recommendations.

According to The Irish Times, the review recommends a change to the current three-day waiting period for access to termination medication, which would instead be made optional.

Niall Behan of the Irish Family Planning Association described the current wait-time as "unnecessary" and "burdensome".

However the Irish Pro-Life Campaign Manager Eilís Mulroy said many will have issues with any potential changes to the "three-day reflection period".

A number of politicians have called for the removal of the waiting period, including People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith, Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns and Labour leader Ivana Bacik.

Aontú, however, has said women should wait five days to get access to termination medication.

Other recommendations in the review include change to the laws surrounding termination in cases of fatal foetal abnormality.

The review also calls for an end to the criminalisation of doctors that carry out abortions outside the specific circumstances allowed for by law.

The report will be presented to Cabinet by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on Tuesday.

It will also be referred onwards to the Oireachtas Committee on Health for further consideration.

The report, along with Mr Donnelly’s recommendations to the Cabinet, are set to reignite the political debate around abortion access in Ireland.

More in this section

Siptu to ballot members at National Ambulance Service over strike action Siptu to ballot members at National Ambulance Service over strike action
Daa chief defends decision not to appear before Oireachtas transport committee Daa chief defends decision not to appear before Oireachtas transport committee
Taoiseach to appear on podcast with Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart Taoiseach to appear on podcast with Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart
stephen donnellyhealthcareabortionabortion laws
Irish teacher in Sudan asks for help in evacuating his family from war torn Khartoum

Irish teacher in Sudan asks for help in evacuating his family from war torn Khartoum

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more