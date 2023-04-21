Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 09:53

Eamon Ryan raises climate concerns about Dublin Port expansion

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said ‘an ongoing projection of just doubling everything’ is not sustainable.
Eamon Ryan raises climate concerns about Dublin Port expansion

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has raised concerns over Dublin Port’s plans to double its capacity, arguing it goes against Ireland’s climate targets.

The port company’s 3FM project includes a plan to build Ireland’s largest container terminal in front of the ESB’s power station in Poolbeg, and a new 190m bridge with a lifting section over the River Liffey.

The 3FM project, the final phase of the port’s plan to double its capacity by 2040, is out for public consultation until next Friday.

Green Party leader Mr Ryan raised concerns the planned “ever onward growth” is not sustainable, saying the expansion should be more modest.

Eamon Ryan
Eamon Ryan has raised concerns about expansion plans at Dublin Port (PA)

Mr Ryan said some of the port land in Dublin should be used for the provision of housing, and the nature reserve on the Poolbeg peninsula should be extended, rather than using space for container storage.

When asked whether his coalition colleagues in Fine Gael and Fianna Fail agree with his objection, Mr Ryan suggested it is in line with Government policy.

“I’m in constant touch with my colleagues in what we’re doing on our transport strategies, and yes, it is Government policy,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

He said the national planning framework aims to provide “better balanced regional development”.

He added: “We are investing, and I got great Government support for investing, in Cork, Rosslare, Shannon Foynes, Waterford ports, so that we don’t just see all the development of the east coast of the country.”

Dublin Port
The minister suggested some of the port land should be used instead for housing (PA)

Mr Ryan said the port company “operates very efficiently”, but there are “rational” criticisms with plans to double its capacity.

He said: “It already handles about half of all traffic in and out of the country. Most of that is by truck, by roll on, roll off or lift on, lift off containers. But it’s planned to double that.

“Firstly, I don’t see that level of growth is feasible or tenable, or in line with our climate or other targets, (our) circular economy targets.

“The ongoing reliance on trucks, taking all that massive increase – up to 77 million tonnes from 35 million tonnes today – on to an M50 that’s already at full capacity, and relying on a truck-based system, rather than looking to the future as other countries and other ports are doing to decarbonise.”

He suggested “bringing back rail freight”, and “thinking really ahead into the future”.

He added: “We cannot continue to see our roads continue to be clogged, emissions continue to rise, and an ongoing projection of just doubling everything in a way that is not sustainable.”

More in this section

Border crossing mobile alert to be tested on Sunday Border crossing mobile alert to be tested on Sunday
Anti-drone technology will be deployed at Dublin Airport within weeks Anti-drone technology will be deployed at Dublin Airport within weeks
Mary Lou McDonald grilled on connections to Jonathan Dowdall in the Dáil Mary Lou McDonald grilled on connections to Jonathan Dowdall in the Dáil
dublinpoliticsenvironmenteamon ryantradedublin portport
Taoiseach to appear on podcast with Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart

Taoiseach to appear on podcast with Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more