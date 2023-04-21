Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 08:17

Ulster Bank closes final 63 branches today

It is the latest part of the bank's phased withdrawal from the Irish market
Ulster Bank closes final 63 branches today

Ulster Bank will close its remaining 63 branches in the Republic for the final time on Friday.

It is the latest part of the bank's phased withdrawal from the Irish market.

ATM services also cease from Friday, however phone and online support services will continue.

Ulster Bank had over 1 million customers in the Republic.

The bank is expected to put its remaining branches up for sale before the end of the year as it continues to wind down its operations here.

Ulster Bank owns 31 of those buildings outright while it rents the remainder.

It is also laying the ground for plans to repatriate more than €4 billion of capital to its UK parent, Natwest Group.

A spokeswoman declined to comment to The Irish Times on when the bank will start making transfers to NatWest Group, adding that “any capital repatriation remains subject to regulatory approval”.

The company said in its annual report that it will still take “a number of years” to fully withdraw from the market.

The bank had previously signalled that it would be next year at the earliest before it returns its licence to the Central Bank.

More in this section

Taoiseach to appear on podcast with Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart Taoiseach to appear on podcast with Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart
Border crossing mobile alert to be tested on Sunday Border crossing mobile alert to be tested on Sunday
Future buildings may need to be designed to cool down better, says Met Éireann Future buildings may need to be designed to cool down better, says Met Éireann
ulster bankfinancebanking
Mary Lou McDonald grilled on connections to Jonathan Dowdall in the Dáil

Mary Lou McDonald grilled on connections to Jonathan Dowdall in the Dáil

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more