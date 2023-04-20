Fire crews battle series of blazes on Blackstairs Mountains

Sarah Slater

Fire crews across Carlow have been battling a series of blazes on the Blackstairs mountain range.

Carlow and Bagenalstown fire units were called to the mountain range, which straddles counties Carlow and Wexford.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued an orange warning for forest fire risk, which remains in place until 6pm on Saturday, with landowners and the public being advised to avoid all outdoor fires and other open ignition sources.

The first blaze broke out on Wednesday night and was extinguished at 2am before a second fire out at 5.45am. Fire crews are still in attendance.

“Wildfires can have catastrophic impacts on upland habitats and rural communities, putting homes, property and lives at risk and diverting emergency services from their main tasks,” Liam Carroll acting chief fire officer for Carlow Liam Carroll said.

“In recent years, fires have also caused considerable damage to forests, private and State-owned. In addition to the losses faced by the forest owner, there is an economic impact for our forestry sector, which is an important indigenous industry and a significant rural employer.

“Everybody has a part to play in protecting our unique rural landscapes, communities, habitats and forest resources from the threats posed by wildfire,” Mr Carroll added.

Members of the public are being asked not to light fires in or near woodland as they will be held responsible if a fire spreads from a campfire or barbecue. They are also being urged to only use designated barbecue points where available.

Forestry users have also been reminded not to block entrances or road while parking as it may impact access by forestry personnel or emergency services in the event of an incident.

Officials have also warned that members of the public should not attempt to distinguish a woodlands fire, as fires of this nature can be dangerous and unpredictable. Instead, the fire service should be contacted immediately by dialling 999 or 112.