Press Up owners' Brittas Bay resort will see €40m investment, report says

Gordan Deegan

Plans for a boutique holiday resort and surf school on a clifftop at Magheramore Beach in Co Wicklow is to involve a €40 million investment.

That is according to an economic and financial evaluation of the project drawn up by economist Jim Power.

Paddy McKillen Jnr and Matthew Ryan, who head up the Press-Up Hospitality Group, are behind the firm Creatively Pacific Ltd, which has lodged plans with Wicklow County Council for the development.

Mr Power’s evaluation states that once the project is operational, it will employ 160 people.

This is to follow 200 construction workers employed during the 18-month-long construction phase.

Mr Power says the project “involves a significant capital investment of €40m” and the proposed development will consist of a new two-storey over lower ground level building containing a gym, sauna, cinema and outdoor pool reception, bar and restaurant, washrooms and outdoor terrace at ground floor.

The project will also involve the construction of a surf school building and 48 “high-quality accommodation pods”.

Mr Power estimates that over the course of a full year, the 48 two-person pods will equate to 35,040 bed nights.

The economic evaluation says the project “would generate €2.8 million in extra tourism revenues in the area”.

Mr Power says: “The diversified and high-quality nature of the development would attract tourists to the area. With high quality promotion and marketing, it should be possible to attract a considerable number of overseas visitors, as well as domestic visitors.”

Mr Power says the net wages to be received annually by the 160 workers on the project would result in expenditure of €4.99 million in the broader economy.

A planning report lodged by Manahan Planners says “the project vision is to create a beautiful, world-class destination for people to enjoy within a wonderful setting”.

The applicants first discussed the project with Wicklow Co Council planners in November 2021 as part of pre-planning consultation.

The planning report says the architectural design "is respectful of its location" and the architects have produced a building “that will successfully contribute to its environment”.

The report says “the proposal will not alter the existing public access to the beach. It will remain as today on foot by way of the existing nuns' walkway”.

Manahan Planners say the proposed development “would provide a new type of sustainable tourist accommodation facility for Wicklow County and be a source of long term local employment which will have a positive long term economic and social impact on the local and regional area”.

The application to date has attracted a sole objection from Michelle Doyle.

In her objection, Ms Doyle asked: "How can he [Paddy McKillen Jnr] ensure that this is a development which enriches the identity of Co Wicklow and is not another 'from the box' homogenous and gentrifying business like his Sophies, Dean Hotel, Elephant & Castle, Stella Cinema or Wow Burger?"

Describing what is planned as an "elite boutique hotel" the Brittas Bay local remarked: “No matter what county you are in, the reach of Press Up and the blanket it smothers local culture in is felt.”

A decision is due on the application next month.